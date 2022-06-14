Advertisement

Warming Up with Bridgeport football

Indians excited to be back after a semifinal playoff appearance last year
By Casey Kay
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was no surprise that Bridgeport football was up bright and early for the start of their three-week period.

The Indians return this Summer following their semifinal playoff appearance last year, returning with a renewed energy to make it that final step to Wheeling Island.

The team is looking forward to their upcoming 7v7′s, which will give them an opportunity to play against the different schemes that they’ll see during the year.

Bridgeport will be looking to some of their younger guys to step up this Summer, under the guidance of their senior leadership.

