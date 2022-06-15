Advertisement

Anita Carole Tenney Stanley

Anita Carole Tenney Stanley
Anita Carole Tenney Stanley(Anita Carole Tenney Stanley)
Published: Jun. 15, 2022
Anita Carole Tenney Stanley, 64, of Morgantown, WV gained her wings and heavenly mansion on Sunday, June 12, 2022. She had been in her usual health and death was unexpected. On Sunday, July 28th, 1957, she was born in Elkins, WV to Harper and Pauline Tenney. On Saturday, October 6, 1973, she became the loving wife of Rodney Duane Stanley of Morgantown, WV who survives. She was the greatest Momma to son Christopher Joel Stanley (wife Heather) of Dailey, WV, daughter Emily Beth Machek (husband Daniel) of Monterville, WV, and son, Justin Duane Stanley (wife Ryan) of Elkins, WV. She was the most amazing “Mama” to her seven grandchildren whom she cherished and adored, Kennedy and Jace Stanley, Ridgley, Hannah, and Madison Williams, and Remington and Owen Stanley and her four great grandbabies, Riley, McKinley, Jaxson, and Jaden. She is survived by sisters Jean Rose, Carolyn Williams, Margaret Rigsby, Connie Robinson, and brother Rodney Tenney. Anita was a classy, unique, God fearing and God loving woman full of dignity and grace. She was the Queen and rock of her family and will be greatly missed. We will not mourn her death but celebrate her beautiful life knowing we will all be together in Heaven soon. Anita’s request for cremation was honored. A memorial service will be conducted at the Randolph Funeral Home Friday, June 17, 2022, at 1:00 PM. Pastor Tim Shuttlesworth will officiate. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Anita Carole Tenney Stanley. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

