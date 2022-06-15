Advertisement

Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Carolean Schafer, 94, of Fairmont passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, June 13, 2022.  She was born in Philippi on March 27, 1928, a daughter of the late Edna O’Brien. She was a devoted member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.  She enjoyed gardening and her flower beds.  She most enjoyed time with her family especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandson. She is survived by two sons Francis “Butch” Schafer and his wife Mary of Point Pleasant and Patrick Vincent Schafer and his wife Marsha of Fairmont; three daughters Deborah Ann Elbon and her husband Dennis of Bridgeport, Cecilia Pauline “Cindy” Serge and her husband Danny of Fairmont, and Patricia Lynn Haught and her husband Donald of Rivesville; one brother Jack O’Brien; three sisters Thelma Price, Linda Stilley and Mary Nell Swogger. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren Jamie Schafer, David Schafer, Mary Ann Krisko, Jason Schafer, Aaron Schafer, Luke Schafer, Alex Schafer, Carol Wakeley, Tracy Serge Parlett, Leslie Haught and Robert Haught; her great grandchildren Caroline Schafer, A.J. Schafer, Henry Krisko, Emma Krisko, Mykaela Euton, Reigan Wakeley, Brealeigh Hutchinson, Adelynn Hutchinson, Paisleigh Wakeley, and Tyson Hutchinson; one great great grandson Kingston Johns. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband Francis Vincent Schafer; one grandson Dennis Elbon; six brothers Danny O’Brien, Donnie O’Brien, Jerry O’Brien, Paul O’Brien, Joey O’Brien, and Doyle O’Brien and one sister Marthalean Corley. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.  Burial will follow at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

