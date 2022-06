Class AA all-state baseball rosters announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nineteen local athletes were recognized at the conclusion of the 2022 West Virginia high school softball season.

First and second teams, as well as honorable mention, are listed below.

First Team

INF - Nathaniel Junkins, Robert C. Byrd (Sr., captain)

OF - Evan Dennison, Fairmont Senior (Sr.)

OF - Nick George, Robert C. Byrd (Jr.)

UTIL - Gunner Riley, Fairmont Senior (Jr.)

UTIL - Cole Malnick, North Marion (Jr.)

Second Team

P - Mayson Jack, Fairmont Senior (Jr.)

P - Luke Sperry, Robert C. Byrd (Sr.)

INF - Alfred Isch, Philip Barbour (Jr.)

OUT - Clay Hershberger, East Fairmont (Sr.)

UTIL - Tanner Cook, Robert C. Byrd (Sr.)

Honorable Mention

Tyler Baldwin, Braxton County; Gavin Blair, Fairmont Senior; Cody Cooper, Philip Barbour; Cruz Tobin, North Marion; Dustin Keener,

Grafton; Johnny Lopez, Lincoln; Michael Martin, Lincoln; Connor Tingler, East Fairmont; Sammy Viani, Fairmont Senior

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.