Class A all-state baseball rosters announced

Sixteen local athletes named to first and second teams, honorable mention
Tyler Consolidated's Ty Walton(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sixteen local athletes were recognized at the conclusion of the 2022 West Virginia high school softball season.

First and second teams, as well as honorable mention, are listed below.

First Team

P - Ty Walton, Tyler Consolidated (Jr.)

INF - Caden Hall, Gilmer County (Jr.)

Second Team

INF - Gene Hutchinson, Notre Dame (Sr.)

INF - Quentin Owens, Ritchie County (Jr.)

OF - Jayden Helmick, Tyler Consolidated (Jr.)

Honorable Mention

Zade Billings, Tyler Consolidated; Hayden Brown, Tyler Consolidated; Garrett Cunningham, Ritchie County; Aiden Eddy, Doddridge County; Christian Fluharty, Hundred; Garrett Gibson, Tygarts Valley; Colton Hall, Gilmer County; Mason Kissamore, Tucker County; Noah Massey, Notre Dame; Anthony Rogers, Notre Dame

