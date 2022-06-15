Donald Ray Villers, 78, of Fairmont passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Fairmont on May 07, 1944 a son of the late Scott and Leora Frye Villers. Don enjoyed antique cars and the car races. He enjoyed taking his 67 Chevelle Convertible to the Car Shows. He was an animal lover who enjoyed country music and playing the Dulcimer. Don was a kind person who was always willing to help others, he loved gardening always giving away his harvest to his neighbors. He is survived by his aunt who loved him very much Sue Vandersluis of Morgantown and several loving cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Freddie Jane Colosino Villers. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor David Eades officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

