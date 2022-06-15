Fairmont City Council votes to increase utility rates

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Fairmont City Council voted to approve new legislation that will increase the cost of Water, Sewage, and Stormwater over three years.

Several community members showed up at the meeting to share their thoughts on this topic.

Nick Fantasia asked those at the meeting to look at it from a future perspective.

“You say it is a rate increase. In reality, it is reinvestment and a critical plan,” Fantasia said.

However, not everyone in attendance agreed with these increases.

Shawna Santee told the council to think of all their residents.

“We are all paying more for everything. Imagine an individual that is living on a fixed income. This is borderline disgusting to do to those people, and we all know the majority of those residents are our elderly population,” Santee explained.

As written in the ordinance, Water rates go up to a 34.4%, increase by the third year. Stormwater rates rise to 50.2% by the third year. Sewage rates rise based on water consumption.

Water and Stormwater rates go up 45 days after the ordinance passes, and sewage rates rise 60 days after the ordinance passes.

Before the final vote, Councilmember Gia Deasy thanked the team that worked on creating the proposal for these rate increases. She said the process to do this was not simple.

“Nobody wants to see a rate increase. Yet, when we looked at when those rates were last increased. It was over a decade. I think it is very difficult for them to come to a conclusion on that,” Deasy said.

All three of the ordinances regarding utility increases passed. Almost all of council voted yes to all three ordinances. Councilmember Josh Rice voted no. Councilmembers David Kennedy and Rick Garcia abstained.

