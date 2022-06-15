FBI information summit hosts WV law enforcement

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Law enforcement from around the region met at the FBI headquarters in Bridgeport Wednesday morning.

They were there to discuss and learn about information gathering and sharing between law enforcement and federal agencies.

The FBI showed officers some of the latest technology and methods while focusing heavily on cybercrime and data sharing.

Mike Nordwall is the special agent in charge of the FBI Pittsburgh Division. He says communication is key to catching any criminal.

“We’re going to talk this afternoon about what we’re seeing and the need for free flowing information back and forth and the need for cyber security and to bring all of our tools and our capabilities together to really combat that threat,” Nordwall said. “We need that two-way flow of information to really achieve that.”

A technology they plan to have West Virginia officers utilize is portable fingerprinting devices and retinal scanners that can be easily attached to cellphones.

