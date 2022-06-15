Advertisement

Published: Jun. 15, 2022
Jarol Archie “Jerry” Miller, 80, of Mt. Clare passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022. He was born in Mt. Clare on December 23, 1941, a son of the late Archie and Iona Riffle Miller. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Shirley Lavaughn Goldsmith Miller, whom he married on November 18, 1967. Also surviving are one son, Michael Helms and his wife Denise of Ohio; one daughter, Kylene Church and her companion Todd Bacchus of Mt. Clare; six grandchildren, Patrick Helms, Neil Dye, Jeffrey Johnson, Tessa Roosa, Brandon Helms and Sarah Johnson and her companion Alex Burnside; four great grandchildren, Madilyn, Miles, Max and Rodney; a special grandchild, Zach Carpenter; and one sister, Gloris Trotter. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Mary Blaylock. Mr. Miller was a 1961 graduate of South Harrison High School, was a proud United States Marines veteran having served in Vietnam and was a former employee of Anchor Hocking Glass Factory and Baker Tools. Jerry loved reading and working in his shop and he cherished his family. In keeping with his wishes, Jerry will be cremated. A graveside service will be held at a later date in the WV National Cemetery with Pastor Rod Heckert officiating and where full military rites will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarve.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

