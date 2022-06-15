Lincoln unveils new football locker room and revamped field house

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been a long time coming, but Lincoln has finally unveiled their new football locker room and revamped field house.

The old locker room will now be the new visiting team’s locker room, allowing for more space than they previously had.

Aside from the locker room, the old coaches room will now be the athletic training room, as there is now a new coaches office.

The project was funded by the purchase of individual lockers, with each locker featuring a plaque from those who purchased it. Alumni classes, previous players and those connected to the Lincoln community were among those who donated to make the locker room happen.

