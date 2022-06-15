Advertisement

Lincoln unveils new football locker room and revamped field house

Cougars will now have larger athletic training room and new coaches office
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Casey Kay
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been a long time coming, but Lincoln has finally unveiled their new football locker room and revamped field house.

The old locker room will now be the new visiting team’s locker room, allowing for more space than they previously had.

Aside from the locker room, the old coaches room will now be the athletic training room, as there is now a new coaches office.

The project was funded by the purchase of individual lockers, with each locker featuring a plaque from those who purchased it. Alumni classes, previous players and those connected to the Lincoln community were among those who donated to make the locker room happen.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lost Creek fire
Police investigating Lost Creek house fire as double homicide
Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in...
Woman reportedly swept away in flash flood
Pamela Price
Fairmont woman charged after child in her care shows up at neighbor’s door
Kevin Malcomb
Tioga man threatens to shoot up hospital, police say
Verdict reached in trial against man charged in Charleston police officer’s murder

Latest News

Morgantown Post 2
Morgantown Post 2 gearing up for deeper run within American Legion
Black Bears fall 2-0 to the State College Spikes
West Virginia Black Bears fall in series opener to the State College Spikes
Tanner McGrew to Best Virginia
Best Virginia secures Buckhannon native Tanner McGrew
Nicco Marchiol showcasing great enthusiasm for this season & his collegiate career
Nicco Marchiol already feeling the support of Mountaineer fans