Medical cannabis sign up event being held in Glenville

(WDAM)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis will host a public sign up event for medical cannabis patients on June 30th in Glenville.

The sign up event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Glenville Inn, located at 61 Development Drive in Glenville.

Patients who have already been certified by a registered physician as having an applicable serious medical condition must bring the following items:

  • Completed patient certification form
  • Driver’s license or state ID
  • Proof of WV residency, such as a utility bill
  • $50 patient ID card application fee, which must be paid by check or money order

Patients who have not already seen a registered physician must bring the following items, in addition to the above:

  • At least one piece of medical documentation that shows their diagnosis, such as medical records, a letter from a doctor, or office visit summaries
  • Valid photo ID
  • Two proofs of West Virginia residency for state registration
  • Debit card with sufficient funds to pay a $139 evaluation fee (no other payment form will be accepted)

Patients who have a household income of 200% of the federal poverty level or less may apply for a waiver of the $50 patient ID card fee at the event. If a waiver is requested, applicants must provide the most recent W-2, paystubs within the last 30 days or proof of eligibility for low-income benefits.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and may be scheduled by calling 304-356-5090.

Patient cards are valid only in West Virginia. Registration does not mean medical cannabis products can immediately be obtained statewide as dispensaries are still continuing to open across West Virginia.

10,289 patient applications for medical cannabis have been received by the Office of Medical Cannabis.

