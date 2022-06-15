Advertisement

More than $28 million for head start programs announced

Five Head Start locations in Harrison County will welcome students back Tuesday after MSU...
Five Head Start locations in Harrison County will welcome students back Tuesday after MSU Extension Services took over the program.(WLOX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $28,896,352 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for eight Head Start and Early Head Start programs in West Virginia.

More than $9 million will go toward head start programs in north-central West Virginia.

Senator Manchin says the investments will help ensure access to a quality education.

Every child in West Virginia deserves access to a quality education, no matter their background or where they live in our great state. Head Start and Early Head Start provide children with the skills and foundation they need for a bright future, and I am pleased HHS is investing in these eight programs to support our students across the Mountain State. As a long-time supporter of Head Start programs and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support educational opportunities for all West Virginia children

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Senator Capito says this is a direct investment into the future of children in West Virginia.

Increasing access to educational resources in West Virginia is a direct investment into the future of our children, as well as the overall future of our state. That’s why it’s incredibly important that we prepare our children to face the challenges of tomorrow by giving them the tools they need to overcome adversity and be successful. I will continue to advocate for the support we need to bolster the education of children in the Mountain State.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

The following is a breakdown of the individual awards:

  • $7,724,563 – North-Central West Virginia Community Action Association
  • $6,891,316 – Northern Panhandle Head Start
  • $5,133,451 – Eastern Panhandle Instructional Cooperative
  • $3,148,210 – Central West Virginia Community Action Association
  • $1,853,478 – Upshur Human Resources
  • $1,579,812 – Monongalia County Board of Education
  • $1,380,309 – Northern Panhandle Head Start: Early Head Start, Child Care Partnerships
  • $1,185,213 – Greenbrier County Board of Education

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in...
UPDATE: Rescue teams find woman swept away in flash flood
Lost Creek fire
Police investigating Lost Creek house fire as double homicide
NWS confirms 2 derechos hit NCWV
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Officers with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle collision on...
Concrete truck crashes, lands on its side in Randolph County

Latest News

Youth substance use declined during the COVID-19 pandemic, WVU researchers say
P-EBT (WVDHHR)
P-EBT to be issued for non-students receiving SNAP
Medical cannabis sign up event being held in Glenville
More than 1,000 new businesses registered in May