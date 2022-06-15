More than $28 million for head start programs announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $28,896,352 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for eight Head Start and Early Head Start programs in West Virginia.

More than $9 million will go toward head start programs in north-central West Virginia.

Senator Manchin says the investments will help ensure access to a quality education.

Every child in West Virginia deserves access to a quality education, no matter their background or where they live in our great state. Head Start and Early Head Start provide children with the skills and foundation they need for a bright future, and I am pleased HHS is investing in these eight programs to support our students across the Mountain State. As a long-time supporter of Head Start programs and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support educational opportunities for all West Virginia children

Senator Capito says this is a direct investment into the future of children in West Virginia.

Increasing access to educational resources in West Virginia is a direct investment into the future of our children, as well as the overall future of our state. That’s why it’s incredibly important that we prepare our children to face the challenges of tomorrow by giving them the tools they need to overcome adversity and be successful. I will continue to advocate for the support we need to bolster the education of children in the Mountain State.

The following is a breakdown of the individual awards:

$7,724,563 – North-Central West Virginia Community Action Association

$6,891,316 – Northern Panhandle Head Start

$5,133,451 – Eastern Panhandle Instructional Cooperative

$3,148,210 – Central West Virginia Community Action Association

$1,853,478 – Upshur Human Resources

$1,579,812 – Monongalia County Board of Education

$1,380,309 – Northern Panhandle Head Start: Early Head Start, Child Care Partnerships

$1,185,213 – Greenbrier County Board of Education

