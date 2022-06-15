Advertisement

Morgantown Post 2 gearing up for deeper run within American Legion

Fell in regional championship in 2021
Power outages reach day 12 for many
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s a new year of American Legion baseball with summer underway. This year, Morgantown Post 2 is poised to go further than the last.

The Morgantown Legion team fell short in the regional championship in 2021, a 10-1 loss to Midland, Mich. The 2022 team has plenty of returners guiding a large number of new faces on the team, showing what needs to be done to make it back and beyond where they were.

“I learned from here to have a lot of fun and even when we’re losing, just keep going. Try my best,” returner Cody Thomas said. “We have to work really hard and just work as a team, win as a team. We have a lot of great guys.”

Head coach Andy Altemus sees a strength in the hitting, but said other areas like pitching will need some work as the season progresses. At its core, Legion baseball is plug-and-play, so much less teaching and more learning-by-doing.

“A really good team, I think so. Just all around, everyone can play good and everything,” returner Aaron Forbes said. “I think we hit the ball good and we’re going to have a lot of fun. Just stay together and play together.”

Post 2 has already posted solid wins and a few losses. From what Altemus has seen, this team has what it takes to win games with “one swing of the bat.”

“We have a goal. We got really close the last couple years and I think they’re hungry to get to Shelby or get as close as we possibly can,” Altemus said. “With a new region it’s going to be tough, but that’s the goal.”

