P-EBT to be issued for non-students receiving SNAP

P-EBT (WVDHHR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR has received approval from the USDA to issue Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits to eligible non-students or children under the age of six years old who receive SNAP benefits.

Eligible non-students are those who reside in a county where one or more schools have been closed or operated at reduced attendance due to COVID-19.

Children in this population only will receive P-EBT for months in which they were in an active SNAP household.

If a child is eligible, they will be mailed a benefit letter. There is not an application for this benefit. Please retain the case number found on the letter.

Qualified children will receive $22.44 in P-EBT for each month they qualify.

P-EBT benefits will be dispersed in two primary issuances: August–December 2021 will be issued in July 2022 and January–May 2022 will be issued in September 2022.

P-EBT will be issued on the WV P-EBT card in the name of the eligible child.

If a child received a P-EBT card during the 2020-2021 program year, a new card will not be automatically sent. If the card has been lost, a new card may be requested by calling 1-866-545-6502.

