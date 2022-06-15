Results for 2022 International Roadcheck released

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Public Service Commission transportation officers conducted 487 inspections on commercial motor vehicles, including trucks and buses, during the recently completed International Roadcheck 2022.

Officers discovered 444 vehicle violations and placed 62 vehicles out of service.

Officers also discovered 198 driver violations and placed 16 of those drivers out of service.

International Roadcheck is an annual event that runs for 72 consecutive hours, during which law enforcement officers inspect commercial vehicles and drivers throughout North America.

This year, the International Roadcheck’s focus was on wheel ends. Wheel end components support the heavy loads carried by commercial motor vehicles, maintain stability and control and are critical for braking.

Violations involving wheel end components historically account for about one quarter of the vehicle out-of-service violations discovered during International Roadcheck.

“The Public Service Commission’s transportation officers do a great job every day, patrolling and enforcing laws,” said Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane. “Keeping West Virginia’s highways safe is a critical mission. We are very proud of our officers and appreciate the work they do all year long.”

