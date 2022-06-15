Two males rescued in part by Dominion Energy workers in Wileyville creek, female still unaccounted for

WILEYVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 News has obtained new information about an incident where an unidentified female was reportedly swept away by flood waters in Wileyville Tuesday morning.

According to David Hornbeck of Dominion Energy, she was reportedly accompanied by two males, who were both rescued by Hornbeck and other Dominion Energy employees who happened to be working in the area.

Hornbeck, a heavy equipment operator, says that as he was driving down Mountaineer Highway at around 10:45 a.m., a man came running toward his vehicle, shouting that his son is in the creek and needs rescuing.

That’s when Hornbeck and his crew sprang into action.

“We got out of the truck to assess the situation,” says Hornbeck, “I got a strap out of our truck; it was actually a tie down strap. The kid was hanging on to a tree limb. I threw a strap to him and got him to shore. He was hollering that he couldn’t swim. I don’t know the other boy’s name who was in the creek, but he said Alyssa was in the creek. "

The other male who was rescued explained to Hornbeck what happened to the female.

“We went down the creek about a quarter of a mile. We found the other boy. We got him out of there. He said that she had slipped out of his arms and went on down the creek,” he says.

Hornbeck also says he wishes he would’ve found the female.

Other members of Hornbeck’s crew and emergency officials assisted in the rescue as well.

