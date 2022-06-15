Advertisement

Vehicle fire on I-68 closes both westbound lanes, 1 eastbound lane

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A vehicle fire in Preston County has closed multiple lanes of I-68.

Multiple crews responded to the fire near mile marker 22 at approximately 11:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the Preston County 911 Center.

As of 4:10 p.m., one eastbound lane has reopened. However, both westbound lanes remain closed, officials said.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Multiple agencies responded, including Bruceton, Albright, Terra Alta, Masontown, Aurora, Farmington and Garrett County Fire Departments. Friendsville EMS and the Monongalia County Red Cross also responded.

Motorists traveling westbound are asked to take a detour at exit 23, according to WV511.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

