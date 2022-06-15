‘We forgot’: Several special education students left off graduation program

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - Several graduates at a California high school are devastated after they were left off the graduation ceremony program and are now having their diplomas delayed.

At least three of the six students were in special education classes, and some say they feel discriminated against.

June 9 was a day high school seniors were looking forward to, including Joseph Sanchez Munoz, Jesse Haro Belmontes and Mario Juarez.

However, their excitement quickly shifted after realizing their names were not part of the graduation program for the class of 2022.

“I felt left out,” Joseph Sanchez Munoz said.

“Discriminated,” Jesse Haro Belmontes said.

The Munoz family said seeing Joseph’s name on the program with the rest of the high school was a milestone they never thought he would accomplish.

He was born with special needs and is a cancer survivor with liver and kidney transplants. His mom says he’s a miracle.

“I live day by day with him. I never know if one of his organs is going to fail and he’s going to die, and now I’m going to have this memory. They shattered this beautiful memory for us,” Elena Munoz said.

For Mario Juarez, walking in graduation was a moment of pride, but his siblings not finding him on the list was hurtful. According to his mother, he was the first of his siblings to graduate high school.

The parents went up to the San Leandro High School principal to question why several special education students were excluded from the program.

“He [the principal] told me they treat all the kids the same, but that’s not true,” Yesenia Belmontes said.

The Munoz family said they learned from the school that the student’s diplomas would also be delayed.

“I said, ‘We are here to pick up the certificates,’ and she looked at us and said, ‘Oh, we forgot to order the certificates,’” Elena Munoz said.

The school gave the students programs with their names and released the following in a statement:

“We are profoundly sorry that this omission occurred, and we are conducting a full review of our graduation processes to ensure that a critical error like this does not occur again in the future.”

The school’s principal also said the student’s diplomas would be hand-delivered, but some parents said they had already missed out.

“I really hope this will not happen to anybody else,” Elena Munoz said.

