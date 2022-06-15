West Virginia Black Bears fall in series opener to the State College Spikes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Bears opened their series with the State College Spikes on Tuesday evening.

The Spikes were able to get one run on the board early, but then the scoreboard stayed quiet from both sides until the top of the sixth, where a hit from Ty Hill brought in State College’s second and final run of the evening.

The Black Bears fell 2-0 to the Spikes and will be back at Wednesday evening at 6:35 p.m.

