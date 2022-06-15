What to know before buying fireworks

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fireworks season is upon us, but before you go buy them there are a few things you should know.

From how to enjoy them safely. To how much extra they’ll cost you this year.

With the 4th of July right around the corner, many people will be purchasing fireworks to celebrate. There are some safety tips you should know before you buy.

Officials say you should set off fireworks in a large open area and make sure you have a water hose nearby.

“The biggest thing with fireworks is that you are in an open area, out away from houses and buildings. They are flammable and explosive. You shouldn’t let kids around fireworks without supervision. Be very mindful that if they don’t go off not to go up to them as they can explode and cause injuries or even death,” said Bridgeport Fire Department Lieutenant, Keith Linger

Safety isn’t the only concern with fireworks. The prices have gone up in previous years.

“The first year we were good on prices. The shipping started going up on them and the cost to get them here went up. They have gone up some, but we try not to overprice stuff. We want to give the customer a reasonable price to buy fireworks,” said Tom Allison with WV Fireworks Outlet.

Allison says he has seen anywhere from $25 to $5000 spent on fireworks. He says gas prices are partially to blame for the increased price tags.

“One of the reasons is a fuel shortage. The price of fuel has gone up so that’s going to trickle into us because of the shipping. Most of our stuff comes from China. We have Black cat, Showtime, Brothers, and stuff like that. It comes from different distributors, but shipping from china to us has gone up considerably.”

As most people will be lighting off fireworks on the 4th of July, you can set them off at any time as long as you are in a safe location.

