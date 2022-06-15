WV breaks state record for lowest unemployment rate for 8th straight month

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.5% for May 2022.

This breaks the all-time record for the lowest unemployment rate recorded in state history for the 8th consecutive month.

“We just keep pouring it on in West Virginia, month after month, and I couldn’t be more proud,” Gov. Justice said. “Who would have ever thought that not only would we set a new all-time record for lowest unemployment in state history, but we’d keep breaking that record every month for two-thirds of a year straight. It truly is unbelievable, but the numbers don’t lie.”

The number of unemployed state residents decreased by 500 in May, while total employment grew by 1,700 over the month.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has now decreased for 25 straight months.

“Unemployment continues to go down and down, past the point that anyone thought was possible,” Gov. Justice said. “We are also setting all-time state records for our revenue surpluses every month – we may very well be on our way to the highest surplus ever in West Virginia history.”

West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rates have broken the all-time state record for the past eight months:

Oct. 2021: 4.3%

Nov. 2021: 4.3%

Dec. 2021: 4.3%

Jan. 2022: 4.1%

Feb. 2022: 3.9%

Mar. 2022: 3.7%

Apr. 2022: 3.6%

May 2022: 3.5%

