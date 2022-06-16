Heart Health: Jaime Billotti, heart survivor

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WDTV has teamed with the American Heart Association to feature stories about heart health leading up to the Morgantown Heart Walk this Saturday. Today, we meet heart survivor Jaime Billotti.

Six years ago Jaime Billotti was diagnosed with congestive heart failure.

“It was extremely shocking because I didn’t have any other health conditions that would cause that,” Billotti said. “In hindsight, I remember that I couldn’t breathe very well, but you just think you’re out of shape.”

As you would expect, Jaime was worried.

“The initial shock of it was not knowing. Am I going to live? Am I going to be able to survive? It was really a difficult scenario,” Billotti said. “At the time my daughter was eight. That’s all you think about. Am I going to survive this and be there for her?”

By following the advice of her doctors at the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute and with the help of the American Heart Association, Jaime is improving.

“After I started taking the medication, I got with Dr. Sokos and his heart failure team at the Heart and Vascular Institute,” Billotti said. “I got a lot of hope from that group. I’m doing pretty good. I’m able to get back to things that I love, like golf and my daughter. We can go do things out and about. It’s been a long road, but here I am still working and living life.”

Jaime is thankful for all of the support she has received and looks forward to the future.

“It’s been a struggle but I have such wonderful support. Family, friends. Obviously the heart and vascular team. Everybody gives me hope and lifts me up. Of course, I live for my daughter,” Billotti said.

The Morgantown Heart Walk is this Saturday at the Aquatic and Track Complex at Mylan Park. Our very own Kevin Corriveau will emcee the event.

