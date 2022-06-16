Morgantown Post 2 falls short in rally against Garrett County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Though Morgantown got down 9-0 to start Wednesday night’s game, Post 2 wouldn’t let that be game.

Morgantown scored four runs in the fourth inning to cut into Garrett County’s lead, then a grand slam from Zach Brennan in the sixth got the team within one.

Garrett County scored three more runs to finish out the game, defeating Morgantown 12-8.

Post 2 travels to Pittsburgh this weekend for the Diamond Classic, facing teams Friday-Sunday.

