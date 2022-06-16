Advertisement

Morgantown Post 2 falls short in rally against Garrett County

Sixth-inning fight not enough to overcome Post 71
Morgantown Post 2
Morgantown Post 2(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Though Morgantown got down 9-0 to start Wednesday night’s game, Post 2 wouldn’t let that be game.

Morgantown scored four runs in the fourth inning to cut into Garrett County’s lead, then a grand slam from Zach Brennan in the sixth got the team within one.

Garrett County scored three more runs to finish out the game, defeating Morgantown 12-8.

Post 2 travels to Pittsburgh this weekend for the Diamond Classic, facing teams Friday-Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in...
Woman swept away in flash flood identified
NWS confirms 2 derechos hit NCWV
Lost Creek fire
Police investigating Lost Creek house fire as double homicide
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Creek near Wileyville
Two males rescued in part by Dominion Energy workers in Wileyville creek, victim identified

Latest News

Robert C. Byrd's Nathaniel Junkins
Class AA all-state baseball rosters announced
Tyler Consolidated's Ty Walton
Class A all-state baseball rosters announced
Morgantown Post 2
Morgantown Post 2 gearing up for deeper run within American Legion
Black Bears fall 2-0 to the State College Spikes
West Virginia Black Bears fall in series opener to the State College Spikes