Morgantown Post 2 falls short in rally against Garrett County
Sixth-inning fight not enough to overcome Post 71
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Though Morgantown got down 9-0 to start Wednesday night’s game, Post 2 wouldn’t let that be game.
Morgantown scored four runs in the fourth inning to cut into Garrett County’s lead, then a grand slam from Zach Brennan in the sixth got the team within one.
Garrett County scored three more runs to finish out the game, defeating Morgantown 12-8.
Post 2 travels to Pittsburgh this weekend for the Diamond Classic, facing teams Friday-Sunday.
