Nearly $5 million announced to expand broadband access for Harrison Co. students

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An additional $4,920,872 from the American Rescue Plan has been announced for the Harrison County School District as part of the latest rounds of the Emergency Connectivity Fund.

This funding is distributed through the FCC to help schools, libraries and educational organizations purchase laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections for students, staff and library visitors.

To date, Senator Joe Manchin says West Virginia has received more than $45 million from the Emergency Connectivity Fund.

“The Emergency Connectivity Fund has provided more than $45 million to support connecting West Virginia students, schools and libraries to reliable broadband. I successfully fought to include around $48 million to West Virginia in the American Rescue Plan to provide broadband through hotspots so West Virginia students can learn and complete homework at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, and I fought to include around $600 million in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to create long-term solutions to increase broadband deployment in West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this continued investment from the FCC and I will continue working to bring reliable, affordable broadband to every holler across the Mountain State.”

The Emergency Connectivity Fund was authorized in the American Rescue Plan, which passed the Senate in March 2021, to provide $7.17 billion to expand distance learning and connectivity around the country.

It included key provisions which prioritized rural areas and made these funds fully reimbursable to ensure rural states do not have to bear the burden of higher costs.

$91,616 has also been awarded to the Community Action of Southeastern West Virginia Head Start Program.

