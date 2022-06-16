Advertisement

Officers responding to reported shooting at Weston exit

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to scanner traffic, a suspect is “down” near the Weston exit.

5 News has crews on the scene and will have a live update on Midday.

Law enforcement is responding to a reported shooting on I-79 at the Weston exit.

Officers responded around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

Traffic cameras show backups at the exit.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Officers responding to reported shooting at Weston exit(WV511)

