Officers responding to reported shooting at Weston exit
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to scanner traffic, a suspect is “down” near the Weston exit.
5 News has crews on the scene and will have a live update on Midday.
Law enforcement is responding to a reported shooting on I-79 at the Weston exit.
Officers responded around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
Traffic cameras show backups at the exit.
No further details are available at this time.
This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.
