Road construction on Route 50 hurting local businesses

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Clifford Henderson thought that the worst of his worries were over after opening up Cosmo’s Kitchen, a small local restaurant known for its homegrown peppers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When COVID started going away, we started picking up really good business, and it was really doing well my wife even quit her job to be full-time with me,” Henderson said.

However, construction on the Sycamore St. exit on Route 50 eastbound changed things.

“Route 50 has closed one of our lifelines off to get to the restaurant for customers. A lot of people really don’t want to go on down and turn around just to go to a restaurant,” he explained.

Henderson said their revenue dropped 60% since the construction started.

“We lost a lot of dine-in customers. We used to be almost full in our dining room with customers until that construction started. Now you can see my dining room is empty,” he added.

Henderson made a Facebook post to tell his customers about the dilemma to customers and shared directions for an alternate route to those coming from Route 50 eastbound.

This post was shared by the city of Clarksburg on Facebook. The city had also recently posted about this construction.

