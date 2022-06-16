Advertisement

Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time

Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.(Sam's Club)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Retailer Sam’s Club is renewing its popular Super Bowl promotion by offering $8 annual memberships for new customers.

The warehouse club announced it will offer the heavily discounted Club membership plans from June 17-26.

Chief member and marketing officer Ciara Anfield said the Super Bowl promotion was met with a significant response, which is why Sam’s Club is doing the same promotion ahead of the July 4 holiday, which is a day known for large gatherings.

Sam’s Club set the $8 price point in February based on what yard line the football was during the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

A Club membership normally costs $45 annually, and it comes with access to Sam’s Club Fuel Center. The deal does not apply to Plus memberships, which cost $100 annually.

The promotion is redeemable for in-person customers at Sam’s Club locations and not online.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County deputy shot in incident at Weston exit
VIDEO: Deputy in recovery, suspect dead after shooting on I-79
Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in...
Woman swept away in flash flood identified
NWS confirms 2 derechos hit NCWV
Creek near Wileyville
Two males rescued in part by Dominion Energy workers in Wileyville creek, victim identified
Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in...
Boyfriend attempted to save girlfriend from flash flood

Latest News

Deputy in recovery, suspect dead after shooting on I-79 in Weston
Gary Becker, 63, was arrested and charged for threatening a violent act.
Dialysis patient threatened to shoot hospital staff over meal he was given, police say
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection focused the hearing on Trump’s...
Jan. 6 committee explores Trump pressure on Pence
Witnesses recount I-79 shootout
Witnesses recount I-79 shootout