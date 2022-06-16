Scouts meet real-life cowboy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local scouts camp had a few special guests visit them today. The Clarksburg scouts met Mike Hurst, a real-life cowboy and he brought a few friends with him.

Hurst has been training horses for over 20 years and this is his trusty companion, Jagger a blue roan. He showed the scouts some tricks to riding horses and how to lasso.

Hurst says this moment has come full circle from when he was growing up.

“I’d love to see some future cowboys and cowgirls -- I personally was a boy scout growing up too so it’s an honor to be here and show my animals since I was a boy scout when I was a kid as well so its kinda cool to be here right now,” said Hurst.

Hurst says horses make great ambassadors for bringing people together, they’re almost therapeutic.

Among other cowboy stuff, the scouts also got to take aim with their B.B. guns and practice archery.

