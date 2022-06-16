Advertisement

Scouts meet real-life cowboy

By John Blashke
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local scouts camp had a few special guests visit them today. The Clarksburg scouts met Mike Hurst, a real-life cowboy and he brought a few friends with him.

Hurst has been training horses for over 20 years and this is his trusty companion, Jagger a blue roan. He showed the scouts some tricks to riding horses and how to lasso.

Hurst says this moment has come full circle from when he was growing up.

“I’d love to see some future cowboys and cowgirls -- I personally was a boy scout growing up too so it’s an honor to be here and show my animals since I was a boy scout when I was a kid as well so its kinda cool to be here right now,” said Hurst.

Hurst says horses make great ambassadors for bringing people together, they’re almost therapeutic.

Among other cowboy stuff, the scouts also got to take aim with their B.B. guns and practice archery.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County deputy shot in incident at Weston exit
VIDEO: Deputy in recovery, suspect dead after shooting on I-79
Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in...
Woman swept away in flash flood identified
NWS confirms 2 derechos hit NCWV
Creek near Wileyville
Two males rescued in part by Dominion Energy workers in Wileyville creek, victim identified
Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in...
Boyfriend attempted to save girlfriend from flash flood

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, June 16
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, June 16
Heart Health: Jaime Billotti, heart survivor
Heart Health: Jaime Billotti, heart survivor
Heart Health: Jaime Billotti, heart survivor
Heart Health: Jaime Billotti, heart survivor
Nearly $5 million announced to expand broadband access for Harrison Co. students
Nearly $5 million announced to expand broadband access for Harrison Co. students