Sutton police chief resigns, just months after department restored

SUTTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Less than three months after getting city police for the town of Sutton, the chief resigned.

In March, we shared how after three years of no city police, the town of Sutton got its first officers.

Sutton Police Chief Shane Boggs resigned on Thursday, June 9.

“I do this as a volunteer,” he said. “And it’s been a growing pains, a lot of growing pains and extra stress that I didn’t necessarily need. Sometimes I feel like I’ve been portrayed unfairly in the community.”

Aaron Sligar and Laurel Petolicchio each have their own business in Sutton. They said they’ve seen less crime downtown since Boggs came aboard and are worried about his departure will be a step backward.

“Just on Main Street, there’s not the usual drug activity which has been wonderful relief,” Petolicchio said. “We haven’t had people attempting to break into our building for at least three months.”

“We’ve already seen foot traffic pickup,” Sligar said. “So the problem isn’t Shane. Here or there the problem isn’t Shane. The problem is, is we need more than one police officer.”

Boggs says unlike last time when there was no city police presence this time there’s going to be contractors keeping an eye on what’s going on.

“Sometimes he’s working evenings, sometimes he’s working from six to two in the morning, just so we can keep people off balance when there’s active police officers in the town for the city itself.”

Despite the contractors, there’s still concern about being able to properly police the city.

Boggs said only one deputy is aboard right now but two are planned to join come July.

“I want to see a police officer in Sutton that’s dedicated to Sutton,” Petolicchio said.

Boggs said the city does have $90,000 budgeted for the police department and added the city is aiming to have a fully functioning police department by the spring.

