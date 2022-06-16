Advertisement

WATCH: Inmates save officer from assault at detention center

Jail officials say Bridgette Harvey attacked Deputy Lillian Jimenez at a detention center in Florida. (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – An inmate’s recent attack on a detention officer was caught on camera.

Jail officials say Bridgette Harvey attacked Deputy Lillian Jimenez from behind at a detention center in Florida.

Harvey attempted to choke Jimenez with a pillowcase.

Jimenez was able to call for the emergency response team on her radio while several other inmates came to her and removed the pillowcase from around her neck.

The detention officer suffered minor injuries.

Harvey and a co-conspirator who helped her are facing assault charges.

They were moved to solitary confinement, along with two other inmates who are accused of playing a role in the attack.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in...
Woman swept away in flash flood identified
NWS confirms 2 derechos hit NCWV
Creek near Wileyville
Two males rescued in part by Dominion Energy workers in Wileyville creek, victim identified
Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in...
Boyfriend attempted to save girlfriend from flash flood
A vehicle fire in Preston County has closed multiple lanes of I-68.
Vehicle fire on I-68 creates major traffic delays

Latest News

Officers responding to reported shooting at Weston exit
FILE - In this April 28, 2011, photo, an Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S....
Senate set to enhance benefits for vets exposed to burn pits
Death Valley National Park officials said David Kelleher, 67, appeared to have been walking...
Man found dead in Death Valley after running out of gas in scorching heat, park officials say
Officers responding to reported shooting at Weston exit
Officers responding to reported shooting at Weston exit
Daniel Palacios, shot while driving an Uber in Amarillo (Source: GoFundMe)
Uber driver shot in head, still drives passengers to safety