Why this year’s Morgantown Heart Walk is important

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Christina Adrianna, Chair of the Morgantown Heart Walk, spoke with us about the first Heart Walk to be held in person in 3 years.

Registration for the event begins at 8:30 on Saturday with the race beginning at 9 a.m. at the Mylan Park Aquatic Center in the track and field complex.

Click on the video above to learn more about this weekend’s Morgantown Heart Walk.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.