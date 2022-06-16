Advertisement

Witnesses recount I-79 shootout

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Paul Dorsey and Nathan Cook were travelling back from Camp Dawson when they came to the shootout.

“My phone rang and it was someone in our lead vehicle and he said up here at mile marker 99 there’s something going on, there’s police officers out with their rifles,” said Dorsey.

They got there so soon after it all the started the interstate hadn’t even been shut down yet.

“We came up on it and we saw an SUV turned sideways in the northbound lane and there was a guy behind the vehicle in the prone position with a high powered rifle with a scope and he was pointing it southbound. When we were travelling there appeared to be 18 wheelers and state police appeared to be barricaded behind an 18 wheeler,” said Dorsey.

“He was laying on the ground with a rifle shooting underneath the vehicle he was behind,” said Cook.

Dorsey and Cook said they couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

“I was wondering why they hadn’t stopped traffic. At first when I saw the vehicle sideways I thought it was maybe an accident, then we saw the guy with the rifle and I couldn’t believe we were allowed to proceed through there if it was an active shooter situation,” said Cook.

