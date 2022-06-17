Capito unsure of stance on possible new gun legislation

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) explains where she stands on the potential new bipartisan gun legislation agreement. 10 republicans have already signed a framework deal which could put new restrictions on mental health and school security investments. Capito says she’ll announce where she stands on the legislation once all the details are in place.

“I’ve congratulated the good work that they’ve done on the mental health side with school hardening with tightening up some of the issues on youth getting guns and all that. Those I think are plausible items. I’m going to make my definitive statement once I see the details,” said Capito.

The agreement in place does not raise the age from purchasing some rifles from 18 to 21.

