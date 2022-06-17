City of Buckhannon Mayor reacts to shooting on I-79 involving Upshur County Deputy Sheriff

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) -Mayor of Buckhannon, Robbie Skinner, spoke exclusively with 5 News about his reaction to the shooting involving an Upshur County Deputy on June 16.

“It’s concerning when any person is shot. It’s more concerning when a member of the law enforcement community is shot. When it is one of your own. It’s a tremendous concern,” Skinner told us.

He reflected on the events of the day following the shooting as he knew Chief Deputy Sheriff Mike Coffman personally.

“It was very worrisome when we first got the news. We are very thankful that he is going to make a full recovery and that the injuries were not life-threatening,” Skinner added.

Skinner said this was another unfortunate wake-up call for the North Central West Virginia community.

“Even in small-town West Virginia, it can happen, and we saw that today,” he explained.

Skinner told us that with a national shortage of law enforcement officers. It’s important to remind the ones we have that they are appreciated.

“Those who protect and serve us. We owe them a great deal of gratitude,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.