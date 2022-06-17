Advertisement

Fire extinguished at WVU’s Armstrong Hall

Crews responded to a report of visible flames on the roof of Armstrong Hall shortly before 3 p.m.
Crews responded to a report of visible flames on the roof of Armstrong Hall shortly before 3 p.m.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The all clear was given after a reported fire at West Virginia University’s Armstrong Hall on Friday afternoon.

Members of the Morgantown Fire Department responded to a report of visible flames on the roof of Armstrong Hall shortly before 3 p.m. 

By 3:20 p.m., the fire was completely out, according to University officials at the scene.

Fewer than 20 people, mainly faculty and staff, were in the building at the time of the fire. All exited the building safely. No classes were being held.

Officers with the University Police Department were on the scene and a WVU Alert went out urging people to avoid the area, including after the fire as crews remained on site.

Damage assessments are ongoing. 

The State Fire Marshal’s Office will work to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County deputy shot in incident at Weston exit
VIDEO: Suspect killed in I-79 shooting identified
Witnesses recount I-79 shootout
Witnesses recount I-79 shootout
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Mayor of Buckhannon reacts to a shooting that injured an Upshur County Deputy.
City of Buckhannon Mayor reacts to shooting on I-79 involving Upshur County Deputy Sheriff
Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in...
Boyfriend attempted to save girlfriend from flash flood

Latest News

Photo: West Virginia DNR
34 anglers selected as West Virginia Gold Rush giveaway winners
I-79 ramp in Marion County to be closed for 3 days
WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center
Teen with spontaneous brain bleed saved by WVU Medicine pediatric neurosurgeon
Roger Allen See
Hardy County man sentenced to 9 years for drug charge