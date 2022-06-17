Fire extinguished at WVU’s Armstrong Hall

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The all clear was given after a reported fire at West Virginia University’s Armstrong Hall on Friday afternoon.

Members of the Morgantown Fire Department responded to a report of visible flames on the roof of Armstrong Hall shortly before 3 p.m.

By 3:20 p.m., the fire was completely out, according to University officials at the scene.

Fewer than 20 people, mainly faculty and staff, were in the building at the time of the fire. All exited the building safely. No classes were being held.

Officers with the University Police Department were on the scene and a WVU Alert went out urging people to avoid the area, including after the fire as crews remained on site.

Damage assessments are ongoing.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office will work to determine the cause of the fire.

