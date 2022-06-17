Hardy County man sentenced to 9 years for drug charge

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Hardy County man was sentenced on Thursday to more than 9 years behind bars for a drug charge.

Roger Allen See, 32, of Wardensville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 110 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

See, 32, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.”

See admitted to distributing methamphetamine from September to November 2020 in Hardy County, Ihlenfeld said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

