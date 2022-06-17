Hatfield-McCoy Trails to offer “WV Day” passes to WV residents during the 2022 WV Day weekend

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Riders can hit the trail system named after the well-known rivals, Hatfields and McCoys, this weekend for free.

This special offer is to help celebrate West Virginia Day.

From June 17 through June 20, anyone with a west Virginia driver’s license or state-issued id will be eligible for a day trail pass at no charge.

You can pick up one at Hatfield and McCoy trail-heads and facilities.

