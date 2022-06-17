Hatfield-McCoy Trails to offer “WV Day” passes to WV residents during the 2022 WV Day weekend
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Riders can hit the trail system named after the well-known rivals, Hatfields and McCoys, this weekend for free.
This special offer is to help celebrate West Virginia Day.
From June 17 through June 20, anyone with a west Virginia driver’s license or state-issued id will be eligible for a day trail pass at no charge.
You can pick up one at Hatfield and McCoy trail-heads and facilities.
For more information, click here
Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.