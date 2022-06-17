Advertisement

Hatfield-McCoy Trails to offer “WV Day” passes to WV residents during the 2022 WV Day weekend

Hatfield-McCoy
Hatfield-McCoy(WVVA NEWS)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -Riders can hit the trail system named after the well-known rivals, Hatfields and McCoys, this weekend for free.

This special offer is to help celebrate West Virginia Day.

From June 17 through June 20, anyone with a west Virginia driver’s license or state-issued id will be eligible for a day trail pass at no charge.

You can pick up one at Hatfield and McCoy trail-heads and facilities.

For more information, click here

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County deputy shot in incident at Weston exit
VIDEO: Suspect killed in I-79 shooting identified
Witnesses recount I-79 shootout
Witnesses recount I-79 shootout
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Mayor of Buckhannon reacts to a shooting that injured an Upshur County Deputy.
City of Buckhannon Mayor reacts to shooting on I-79 involving Upshur County Deputy Sheriff
Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in...
Boyfriend attempted to save girlfriend from flash flood

Latest News

Hardy County man sentenced to 9 years for drug charge
Hardy County man sentenced to 9 years for drug charge
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Knowing CPR
Bridging the Great Health Divide: Knowing CPR
Gun owners address concerns with potential red flag laws
Gun owners address concerns with potential red flag laws
Crews responded to a report of visible flames on the roof of Armstrong Hall shortly before 3 p.m.
Fire extinguished at WVU’s Armstrong Hall
Photo: West Virginia DNR
34 anglers selected as West Virginia Gold Rush giveaway winners