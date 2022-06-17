I-79 ramp in Marion County to be closed for 3 days

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A ramp on I-79 in Marion County will be closed next week for three days as crews continue the interstate widening project.

The ramp closure will be on I-79 northbound at Kingmont Road, exit 133, beginning at 12 a.m. on Monday, June 20.

The closure will be in place through 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

Traffic will also be delayed from South Fairmont, exit 132, to Pleasant Valley Road, exit 135, as crews continue to widen the interstate.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.