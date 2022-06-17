Advertisement

I-79 ramp in Marion County to be closed for 3 days

(Pixabay)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A ramp on I-79 in Marion County will be closed next week for three days as crews continue the interstate widening project.

The ramp closure will be on I-79 northbound at Kingmont Road, exit 133, beginning at 12 a.m. on Monday, June 20.

The closure will be in place through 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

Traffic will also be delayed from South Fairmont, exit 132, to Pleasant Valley Road, exit 135, as crews continue to widen the interstate.

Motorists are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County deputy shot in incident at Weston exit
VIDEO: Deputy in recovery, suspect dead after shooting on I-79
Witnesses recount I-79 shootout
Witnesses recount I-79 shootout
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in...
Boyfriend attempted to save girlfriend from flash flood
Mayor of Buckhannon reacts to a shooting that injured an Upshur County Deputy.
City of Buckhannon Mayor reacts to shooting on I-79 involving Upshur County Deputy Sheriff

Latest News

Photo: West Virginia DNR
34 anglers selected as West Virginia Gold Rush giveaway winners
WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center
Teen with spontaneous brain bleed saved by WVU Medicine pediatric neurosurgeon
Roger Allen See
Hardy County man sentenced to 9 years for drug charge
City of Buckhannon Mayor reacts to shooting on I-79 involving Upshur County Deputy Sheriff
City of Buckhannon Mayor reacts to shooting on I-79 involving Upshur County Deputy Sheriff