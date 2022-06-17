Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 17, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The upper-level ridge that brought hot, muggy conditions, along with severe thunderstorms as frontal boundaries pushed in, is breaking down, and a cold front is pushing in from the west. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy. Rain will push into southern West Virginia, but, barring a few areas in the southernmost counties, NCWV should stay dry. Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be lower than the past few days, with highs in the upper-80s compared to yesterday’s 90s. Still, make sure to take some precautions, such as staying hydrated and taking breaks in the shade. Overall, today will be a warm, calm end to the week. Overnight, skies will be partly clear. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s, much cooler and more mild than the past few days. Overall tonight will be a mild, calm night. Not bad for heading out. Tomorrow afternoon, a high-pressure system will keep skies mostly clear even as a weak disturbance brings a few clouds during the morning. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-70s, much cooler than the past few days. Overall, tomorrow will be mild and sunny, perfect for going outdoors. Sunday will continue the trend of nice temperatures and mostly sunny skies, although a few clouds might push in. Monday will be a bit warmer, with highs in the low-80s. After that, the next several days will bring back highs in the low-90s, as another upper-level pattern sets up. So expect more hot temperatures. Towards the middle of the week, a series of frontal boundaries brings scattered shower and thunderstorm chances to our region. In short, after today, expect a nice weekend, with hot temperatures coming back next week.

You can learn more about the nice conditions coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Skies will be partly sunny, with a chance of showers or even a thunderstorm in the southernmost counties of our region between midday to 5 PM. Other than that, most of our region, should stay dry. Winds will come from the west-northwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-80s. Heat indices will be in the upper-80s to low-90s, much lower than the past few days. Still, make sure to drink plenty of water and stay cool. Overall, it’s a warm, decent end to the workweek. High: 88.

Tonight: Skies will be clear, with just a few clouds moving in. Winds will come from the northwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s, much cooler than the past few nights. Overall, expect a mild, nice night. Low: 56.

Saturday: A few clouds push in during the morning, but by the afternoon, skies will be clear and sunny. Winds will come from the north-northwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will reach the low-70s, much cooler than the past few days. Overall, tomorrow will be mild and sunny. Go outside if you can. High: 72.

Sunday: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with west-northwest winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the low-70s, so it will feel nice. Overall, it’s a good day to go outside. High: 73.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.