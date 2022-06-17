Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 16th, 2022

The heat breaks, storms tonight, then we segway into a beautiful weekend!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday everyone! It was another hot one, and Buckhannon tied a high-temperature record of 93 from 1957. The head advisory that we’ve been seeing for the last couple of days will finally expire tonight at 8 pm. But even before that, we are watching a line of strong thunderstorms making their way in from Pennsylvania and Ohio. These should be moving south of the border by 7 pm and this line of thunderstorms could produce damaging winds and large hail, as well as locally heavy downpours. By overnight most of these storms will have moved southeast. Tomorrow will be a better day, but temperatures will still be into the high 80s. Saturday will be one of the mildest days that we’ve seen in a while, with Sunday just being a few degrees warmer.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Thunderstorms: Low: 72

Friday: Partly cloudy: High 88

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 71

Fathers Day: Partly cloudy: High 75

