Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 17th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday everyone!! What a week we’ve had. Storms, heat and more storms. But we have a beautiful weekend in store for you. After all this heat we’ve had, mid-70s is going to feel pretty good. We are looking at some patchy fog in the morning, but then it will be sunny most of the day on Saturday and Sunday. Monday will also be in the 70s but we’ll be seeing more clouds come in. The big change is going to start on Tuesday. A potential heat wave is in the making and this one could last all the way through next weekend. Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot, but not as humid. But moisture will start pumping into our area after that, and along with the heat, we’re looking at dangerous heat indices again. Be prepared for the heat and stay safe. Till then, Happy Father’s Day to all the great dads out there!!

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Clear: Low: 57

Saturday: Sunny: High 74

Sunday: Sunny: High 76

Monday: Mostly cloudy: High 76

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.