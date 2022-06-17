William Edward “Bill” Malcolm, Sr., 85, of Stonewood, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2022 at the United Hospital Center. He was born in Stonewood, WV on June 27, 1936, the son of the late Virgil Malcolm and Beatrice Kilmer Malcolm Gump. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Ann Lopez Malcolm, who resides at their home in Stonewood. Also surviving are daughter Belinda Vismans and husband Tom of Bridgeport, son, Eddie Malcolm and wife Debbie of Stonewood, three grandchildren: Thomas Vismans , Michael Vismans and wife Sarah and Marrissa Ashburn and husband Matt all of Bridgeport, four great grandchildren: Tenley and Brady Ashburn and Cohen and Hayden Vismans, one sister Ginny Malcolm of Clarksburg and several special nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his twin sister, Irene Davis and two brothers: Neil & Willis Malcolm. He was a graduate of Roosevelt Wilson High School and retired as a printer after 47 ½ years from the Clarksburg Publishing Company/ Exponent Telegram. He was a fan of the New York Yankees and loved fishing, hunting, golf and gardening. But most of all he loved his grandchildren and was known to everyone as “Poppy”. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. The Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 11:00 am with Father Walt Jagela presiding. Interment will follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.