Adam Riggleman continues the historic year of Glenville State athletics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - As Glenville state baseball ended their historic run, starting pitcher Adam Riggleman capped his five-year stay with the pioneers.

“Once in a lifetime opportunity, not that many people get to have, its sort of a little private life there, college athletics in general,” said Riggleman.

His last season proved to be the best, GSU winning their first postseason game in school history and landing in the MEC conference championship.

“It’s a proud moment, just to be where we were, even just to be there, two of three years ago I didn’t think on that team that we would be where we were at,” said the Elkins High School alum.

Five years of college baseball can’t be summed up in the stellar final lap that Riggleman had, mid-sophomore season he had to undergo tommy john surgery, and when he was ready to return, Covid kept the team off the field for another season.. leading to almost two full years off the mound.. but making a comeback was never a question.

“A day later, I was getting with our strength coach, trying to figure out how we were gonna rehab and happen, there was never a doubt or a fear of that I was not gonna be backing baseball again,” said the 2022 MEC Pitcher of the Year.

But, it was met with hesitation.

“There’s a lot of things that can put you down mentality when you’re going through something like that and they did for me at some points, but like I said I came back and was like I had my stuff I was pretty good but I still had that little mental block of fear, about it happening again and whether I was good enough but I finally got rid of that and it ended up working out pretty well for me,” said Riggleman.

It was a moment in his senior season, where all felt right again, “I finally realized like I’m still plenty good enough to do all this, there’s no need to worry about anything that’s happening,” said the All-American.

Riggleman’s motivation has been what has carried him through all the obstacles he’s faced during his time in the pioneers uniform, “I just wanted to be better, I just the competitive nature in me I didn’t like being where I was, throwing poorly, losing games, just being that competitor for myself, not even really as much for anything else but for myself, I didn’t want to be, I wanted to be better, I wanted to have a better time, better numbers and just better mentality at that point.”

As the first ever baseball All-American in Glenville state history, Riggleman’s success speaks for itself, but himself wasn’t all he was doing it for, “I think the best part for me was not even for myself, everybody around me was so excited for everything that was going on, players, coaches, even just people in the community and the school.”

While the stars allied and the numbers added up for Riggleman this year... it’s the moments that didn’t happen that taught him the most.

“The thing I’ve learned the most about baseball is being able to deal with failure, so going through life and growing as a person to even just as an athlete but learning how to deal with times that you’ve failed cause you’re going to fail in life, you’re gonna fail all that time, that’s how it’s set up, but being able to deal with it in your brain, and how you fail and how you come back from failure is what baseball has really taught me and it takes a long time to figure that out, those moments of failure don’t define who you are as an athlete and the high moments don’t define who you are either, it’s how you deal with both of those that’s what defines you as athlete but that goes into life as well, you hit low points in life, you hit high points in life, one sucks and one’s really good but it’s how you deal with both of those things that really, really defines who you are as a player,” said Riggleman.

