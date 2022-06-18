Almost Heaven BBQ Bash kicks off 2022 event

ROANOKE, W.Va (WDTV) - Barbeque Masters from multiple states competed in Lewis County for the Almost Heaven BBQ Bash.

It was the seventh year of holding the festival with multiple barbeque competitions, including pork, chicken, ribs, brisket and turkey.

They had over 30 teams and even more vendors participating on June 17 and 18.

The festival was the official West Virginia State BBQ Championship designated by the Kansas City BBQ Society and the governor of West Virginia.

President of the Board of Directors for the event, Jody Light, told us how the event came to be.

“I watch food network and all those, and I saw some sort of a barbeque competition, and I said you know we could do that,” Light said.

Over the years, the event grew. Light said one thing they did was donate money back to different causes.

One that she highlighted was Operation BBQ Relief, a group of volunteers that cooked for those in need.

“When there is a disaster, they volunteer, they take food, and they feed people. It’s not a hamburger or a hotdog or a sandwich. They’re getting prime brisket and ribs. These folks have maybe lost everything, and it is a great thing they can get a hot meal,” she explained.

The event opened at 10 A.M. June 17 and 18.

On June 18, in addition to the fun winners would be announced. The drawing for the food and fuel raffle would also be announced.

