Class AAA All-State Baseball rosters announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The final All-State roster of the 2021-2022 school year has been announced. 16 local athletes from NCWV were recognized for Class AAA baseball.

First and second teams, as well as honorable mention are listed below.

First Team

P - Ben McDougal, Bridgeport (Sr.)

Inf - Cam Cole, Bridgeport (Sr.)

Inf - Aaron Forbes, University (Jr.)

OF - Aidan Paulsen, Bridgeport (Sr.)

OF - Aaron Jamison, Morgantown (Jr.)

Second Team

P - Reed Bailey, Morgantown (Sr.)

Inf - Anthony Dixon, Bridgeport (Sr.)

OF - Zach Calef-Boring, Buckhannon-Upshur (Jr.)

Util - Chris Harbert, Bridgeport (Sr.)

Honorable Mention

Drew Bailey, Bridgeport

Noah Braham, University

Austin Mann, Bridgeport

Zach Nicholson, Bridgeport

Phil Reed, Bridgeport

Cameron Tenney, Buckhannon-Upshur

Ryan Fluharty, Morgantown

