Class AAA All-State Baseball rosters announced
16 local athletes named to first and second teams, honorable mention
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The final All-State roster of the 2021-2022 school year has been announced. 16 local athletes from NCWV were recognized for Class AAA baseball.
First and second teams, as well as honorable mention are listed below.
First Team
P - Ben McDougal, Bridgeport (Sr.)
Inf - Cam Cole, Bridgeport (Sr.)
Inf - Aaron Forbes, University (Jr.)
OF - Aidan Paulsen, Bridgeport (Sr.)
OF - Aaron Jamison, Morgantown (Jr.)
Second Team
P - Reed Bailey, Morgantown (Sr.)
Inf - Anthony Dixon, Bridgeport (Sr.)
OF - Zach Calef-Boring, Buckhannon-Upshur (Jr.)
Util - Chris Harbert, Bridgeport (Sr.)
Honorable Mention
Drew Bailey, Bridgeport
Noah Braham, University
Austin Mann, Bridgeport
Zach Nicholson, Bridgeport
Phil Reed, Bridgeport
Cameron Tenney, Buckhannon-Upshur
Ryan Fluharty, Morgantown
