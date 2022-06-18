Fairmont celebrates Juneteenth

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Juneteenth Jubilee was held Saturday in Fairmont.

Many local small businesses were set up to sell their products and services. There were plenty of food, activities, and just a great way for people to engage.

The event ran all day. Owner of Full Circle Detailing, Kala Brooks says she is glad everyone is celebrating the holiday.

“It’s important to celebrate Juneteenth because it gives everyone that’s not of African American descent a little knowledge as to what our culture is and the importance of having inclusion and understanding of different cultures,” said Brooks

In Fairmont, the Juneteenth celebration has been held since 2011.

