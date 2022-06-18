Advertisement

Girls State donates to Wreaths Across America(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - High school juniors who attended Mounatineer Girls State at Davis and Elkins college last week gave a donation to a local veterans group. 

A check for over twenty-two hundred dollars was presented to Wreaths Across America. 

The goal of “Wreaths Across America” is to “remember...honor and teach” about those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country. 

The local group lays wreaths each December at the gravesites at both the Grafton and West Virginia National cemeteries. 

Organizers Jeff Bolyard said the donation is appreciated.

“It means a lot to me.  It basically means that we are teaching our youth to remember the veterans.  Remember the sacrifices that all the families go through.  To keep their legacy alive by making it available for us to say their name every year and place a wreath on them,” said Bolyard.

Bolyard said the donation will help purchase 150 wreaths.

