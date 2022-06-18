Advertisement

Greater Morgantown Heart Walk Held at Mylan Park

The 2022 Greater Morgantown Heart Walk was held Saturday morning at the Aquatic Center and Track at Mylan Park.
The 2022 Greater Morgantown Heart Walk was held Saturday morning at the Aquatic Center and Track at Mylan Park.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 Greater Morgantown Heart Walk was held Saturday morning at the Aquatic Center and Track at Mylan Park.

Saturday was the first day of the 2022 grater Morgantown Heart Walk. It’s the first time the walk was held in person in 3 years.

The goal of the walk is to raise money and get people encouraged to better health.

“I’m so excited to be here today. The heart walk is very special to me. I’ve been a part of the American Heart Association for the last few years. This year I am the chair of this year’s heart walk. We are walking to save lives. To bring awareness and raise funds for life-saving research,” said Kristina Adrian.

Through the walk, the American Heart Association has raised over $100,000. Which is the 2nd highest fundraising event for the walk. Their goal is to raise $150,000.

“The money means everything I mean the support comes back into the different heart associations. the American Heart Association works for life-saving research to make sure that our families have more time and time is what’s most important, so it means the world,” said Adrian

Adrian says it’s important for people to walk for the American Heart Association.

“I think it’s so important to walk today because every step matters. Every step counts and it goes towards our overall goal to end heart disease and stroke. To find life-saving research to help our communities,” said Adrian.

The American Heart Association wants to gain more awareness each year.

