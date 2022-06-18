Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast | June 18, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today has been a gorgeous day, albeit below average with a cool, northwesterly breeze. Skies cleared over the course of the day as high pressure ridged into West Virginia. Clouds will stay out tonight, and this in conjunction with the location of the high-pressure system will allow for lows tomorrow morning to fall well below average into the mid to low 40s, and in the mountains, the upper 30s. So if you’re heading out tomorrow morning, you may want to bring a jacket, but you can shed it by the afternoon when highs hit the mid-70s. A few clouds will dapple the sky but overall conditions will be similar to today. Monday is likely to see more cloud cover, but temperatures will be a few degrees higher, yet still not reaching the 80s anywhere. Tuesday marks the official start of summer, and like flipping a switch, temperatures will soar into the low 90s. Humidity won’t be much of a factor on Tuesday, but the heat continues on Wednesday, and moist air from the Gulf of Mexico will start to pull into West Virginia. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s, but heat indices could be as high as the triple digits. The increased moisture will bring the possibility for afternoon thunderstorms as well. The rest of the week will continue to see thunderstorm potential, and although the heat will fall a few degrees, it will remain above average all the way through the start of next week. Right now, it doesn’t appear to be meeting heatwave credential, since not every day is expected to be reaching 90 degrees, but things could change as we progress through next week.

Tonight: Clear skies and cool. Low: 43

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 75

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 77

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and hot. High: 92

