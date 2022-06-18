Advertisement

Lincoln Cougar Shootout featured seven local boy’s basketball teams

Four NCWV state tournament qualifiers were in attendance
Lincoln Cougar shootout featured 7 local teams
Lincoln Cougar shootout featured 7 local teams(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lincoln Cougar shootout was highlighted by a strong group of last year’s state qualifiers, including four from North Central West Virginia.

Overall there were 12 teams in attendance, seven from our area: Lincoln, Tucker County, Lewis County, Liberty, South Harrison, Grafton and Braxton County.

Each team matched up with three different squads, allowing the teams some increased exposure to those outside of their class and regular season schedules.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County deputy shot in incident at Weston exit
VIDEO: Suspect killed in I-79 shooting identified
WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center
Teen with spontaneous brain bleed saved by WVU Medicine pediatric neurosurgeon
Mayor of Buckhannon reacts to a shooting that injured an Upshur County Deputy.
City of Buckhannon Mayor reacts to shooting on I-79 involving Upshur County Deputy Sheriff
Witnesses recount I-79 shootout
Witnesses recount I-79 shootout
I-79 ramp in Marion County to be closed for 3 days

Latest News

Class AAA Baseball rosters announced
Class AAA All-State Baseball rosters announced
Mic 'em up: Nick Mayle
Mic ‘Em Up
Philip Barbour hosts inaugural 7v7 and Hog Wars
Philip Barbour hosts their inaugural 7v7 and Hog Wars competition
Adam Riggleman continues GSU's historic athletic year
Adam Riggleman continues the historic year of Glenville State athletics